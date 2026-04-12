US Vice President JD Vance departed from Pakistan after nearly 21 hours of negotiations with Iran on Sunday morning — plunging the world into fresh uncertainty over the Iran war. Tehran has accused the United States of making “unreasonable demands” during the talks. Vance said the two countries had held “substantive discussions” on multiple issues. But the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s rights to enrich uranium remained major sticking points.

Iranian social media handles wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to troll Trump and the US government — claiming that it was “in no hurry”.

“Mr. Trump! two doors: Door 1: More war, more wreckage, more humiliation, more domestic and international pressure. Door 2: Back to the table, ON OUR TERMS! Both lead to the same place. We are in no hurry,” jibed the Iranian Embassy in Ghana.

The handle added that the US had tried to “steal” its enriched uranium by force two weeks ago before “sending JD Vance to ask for the same thing politely”.

“They tried to steal our enriched uranium by force near Isfahan about 2 weeks ago. They lost two C-130 Hercules and several helicopters. You see the picture. So they sent Vance to Islamabad to ask for the same thing politely!”

“America sent a destroyer warship to the strait of Hormuz to intimidate Iran before the negotiations. Iran picked up the phone: “You have 30 minutes.” The ship turned around. It made a U-turn immediately! Then a Pentagon official had to go on AXIOS and explain that actually it was only “freedom of navigation”. Now we know what a U-turn means. No shots fired. No missiles launched. Just Iran’s word. And apparently, that was enough,”

Geography ‘lesson’ for Pete Hegseth

Another Embassy handle schooled Pete Hegseth on geography — citing a recent X post where he spoke about US warships in the “Arabian Gulf”. The Iran Embassy in Austria advised the Secretary of War to “repeat Persian Gulf ten times each morning”.

“It is no coincidence that Pete Hegseth suffered a resounding defeat in the war against Iran—particularly over control of the Strait of Hormuz. His main problem? He searched for the Strait of Hormuz in the wrong place, not knowing that it lies in the Persian Gulf. Our humble advice to him: repeat ‘Persian Gulf’ ten times each morning. It may not win him the next war, but at least he’ll show up in the right place,” the official handle jibed.