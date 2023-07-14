scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

More than 100 homes damaged when tornado hits suburb of Canada’s capital 

The community is about 14 miles south of Parliament Hill on Ottawa’s rapidly growing south end.

Written by Associated Press
canada
125 homes were damaged in Half Moon Bay, a neighborhood in the southern end of the Barrhaven suburb. (AP)

At least one tornado hit a suburb of Canada‘s capital Thursday, damaging more than 100 homes, authorities said. Kim Ayotte, general manager of emergency and protective services for the city of Ottawa, said 125 homes were damaged in Half Moon Bay, a neighborhood in the southern end of the Barrhaven suburb.

He said most damage involved roofs being ripped, windows broken or damage inflicted by falling trees. “It’s a variety of damage from small damage to quite substantial damage,” he said.

He said only one minor injury had been reported involving someone whose foot was cut.

Also Read
Also Read

Monica Vaswani, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said several funnel clouds were reported in the Ottawa area Thursday afternoon but only one tornado had been confirmed as of midafternoon.

The community is about 14 miles south of Parliament Hill on Ottawa’s rapidly growing south end. Laurie Gillespie said her 82-year-old mother and her sister were at the home when her sister noticed a storm coming in and went outside to pull in a chair so it wouldn’t blow away. 

Also Read

The windows in the living room, bathroom and bedroom all blew in, strewing glass everywhere, while much of the roof was torn off, she said.

“The curtains on the bathroom window were sucked right out and they ended up on the roof,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said there was damage for about a two- to three-block radius around her mother’s home. Some roofs were ripped apart and foam blocks used as insulation in the attics exploded.

Ottawa police asked people to avoid the Barrhaven area and stay away from downed power lines.

More Stories on
Canada

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 07:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS