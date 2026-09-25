Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced staunch opposition at the UN General Assembly as he firmly defended his country’s military action against Iran, Gaza and the Middle East in general. Dozens of United Nations delegates staged a massive walkout as the Israeli leader began his address on Thursday, September 24 (US time).

As members of the Israeli delegation stayed behind to cheer him on, Netanyahu took a dig at those leaving in protest, calling them “moral cowards.” He especially emphasised that had he not opened attacks against Iran alongside the United States in late February, “we’d all be dead.”

The UNGA walkout comes after a dramatic back-and-forth between him and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who earlier publicly branded Netanyahu a “war criminal,” and has repeatedly accused the Israeli prime minister of orchestrating a “genocide of Palestinians.” Netanyahu, for his part, hit back at the NYC leader, claiming that Jews no longer feel safe in New York since he was elected mayor.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump’s UNGA address also received negative reception, with senior members of the Iranian delegation boycotting it altogether on Tuesday. The MAGA leader told the delegates present at the time that he has a “big decision to make” when it comes to ongoing strife in West Asia, potentially hinting at a deal signing with Iran in the coming months.

Iranian delegation remained absent during Netanyahu’s speech as well.

Netanyahu’s UNGA speech met with protest

A statement released by Netanyahu’s office before his UNGA address on Thursday revealed that the Israeli government paid to place 500 pro-Israel and anti-Iran billboards and dozens of trucks with messages extending support to Israel across Manhattan.

When he finally took the stage at the UN General Assembly in New York, many anti-Israel protesters had already covened near the venue. Slogans like “Stop arming Israel, let Gaza live,” and “Stop arming Israel, let Iran live,” were heard near the UN headquarters.

Room empties out at the UN as Netanyahu begins his speech. pic.twitter.com/plGg9wDRQ7— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2026

A demonstration organised by Jewish Voice for Peace saw Hollywood stars, including Susan Sarandon and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, being detained by police in New York. According to the New York Post, footage reportedly showed NYPD officers handcuffing Sarandon before Netanyahu’s speech.

Standing by his country’s military actions against others, Netanyahu said that the fall of the Iranian government is “only a matter of time.” He even predicted that one day the Iranian people “will be free.” At the same time, he maintained that “devastating” Iranian nuclear facilities was “very hard to do.” And yet, it was also “one of the easiest decisions” he’s ever made as prime minister, because if Israel “hadn’t done it, we’d all be dead.”

As soon as a large group of diplomats walked out of the room upon hearing him on the podium, the Israeli PM said, “If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now.”

Hitting out against the protestors outside the UN too, he asked them and the international delegates walking out, “Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians?”

The Israeli leader further emphasised that by defending Israel through its military action, his country had also defended “many of the countries whose delegates have just left this hall.” He claimed that many of those countries’ representatives had even thanked Israel in private for “taking out Iran’s nukes.”

“It’s hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy. But that is what it is,” he added.

Netanyahu attacks Zohran Mamdani

Stoking their ongoing public feud even further, the Israeli prime minister took aim at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of antisemitism.

“Shame on you! Shame on you for distorting the facts,” said Netanyahu. “Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth, Mr Mamdani. Since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They tell me this isn’t the city we remember.”

Responding to allegations of committing “genocide” in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “Here’s a simple truth: Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide, and that’s exactly what Mr Mamdani’s Hamas buddies would have done to us had we not stopped them.”

As Israeli leaders continue to deny “war crimes,” the Hague-based International Criminal Court still has outstanding warrants of arrest for Netanyahu and the country’s former defence minister over the continuing hostilities in Gaza. In addition to multiple human rights organisations, an independent United Nations inquiry has also accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians. The US, which is not a member of the court, clarified previously that it won’t arrest Netanyahu.

Mamdani, who has endlessly criticised Netanyahu, promised to have the Israeli leader arrested during his campaign. He has continued to call him a “war criminal,” despite having admitted that he doesn’t have the authority to actually take Netanyahu into custody.

Following Netanyahu’s attacks on Mamdani, the NYC mayor pointed out that the Israeli PM had again “used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitise his genocide of Palestinians.”

“Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he added in his statement.

In other news, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that his country has put forward a proposal to the US regarding the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and starting negotiations toward a “final deal.”

Presented through mediators, the proposal entails that the US meets certain conditions of Iran within seven days for peace talks to resume.

Addressing Iran’s claims, a White House official told CNN the US is having “positive and constructive discussions through the mediators.”

“The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz, so we are not in a rush. Nearly 22 million barrels of oil left the strait last night,” they stated.