Moon Jae-in met Kim Jong Un, to discuss US-North Korean summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday to discuss Kim's possible upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump

By: | Published: May 26, 2018 5:10 PM
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae in, moon kim meeting, North korea US summit, donald trump, US president, inter korean summit Moon and Kim met just north of the heavily militarised border in the afternoon to exchange views to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea’s presidential office said. (Reuters)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday to discuss Kim’s possible upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, the South said, the second inter-Korean summit in as many months. Moon and Kim met just north of the heavily militarised border in the afternoon to exchange views to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea’s presidential office said. Moon will announce the outcome of his two-hour meeting with Kim on Sunday morning, officials aid.

(More details are awaited.)

