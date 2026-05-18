Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Swedish counterpart on Sunday — with six key outcomes and a promise to “double” bilateral trade and investment within the next five years. He also joined a roundtable co-hosted by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marking one of the most significant diplomatic and business engagements between India and Europe in recent years.

“Today, relations between India and Europe stand at a new turning point. At the governmental level, we have established an ambitious and strategic agenda. A consensus has been reached regarding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement…We endeavour to implement this as soon as possible. The Security and Defence Partnership, as well as the Mobility Agreement, have also given a new direction to our cooperation. I have come to invite you to work together with India. As the fastest-growing major economy, India is moving forward today with a newfound confidence…Our young population, expanding middle class, and infrastructure expansion are giving new momentum to India’s growth,” said PM Modi.

The Gothenburg meeting took place amid several major developments in India-European Union relations, including the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a new Security and Defence Partnership, a Mobility Agreement and ongoing cooperation through the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.

Bilateral talks with Swedish PM

“Held wonderful discussions with PM Ulf Kristersson. It was great to have HRH Crown Princess Victoria also join the meeting. She also conveyed the wishes of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden. My gratitude to them…Our talks covered advancing bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade, defence, innovation, AI, climate change and more,” Modi wrote on X.

The Indian Prime Minister also announced the elevation of India-Sweden ties to a ‘strategic partnership’ and highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries “in every field”. The Ministry of External Affairs cited six key outcomes from the visit — including the launch of a joint innovation partnership and the development of an India-Sweden SME and start-up platform. PM Kristersson also added during the European CEO Round Table hosted by Volvo Group that both countries shared the ambition of doubling bilateral trade and investment within the next five years.

“The European Union, Sweden and India, all recognise the immense potential that lies in deepening our partnership, not least when the world is as complicated and unpredictable as it obviously is today. PM Modi, your visit marks another milestone in the history of India-Sweden relations… We have a joint ambition to double our bilateral trade and investments within five years. With the current speed, I actually believe it could become a reality even sooner, ANI quoted him as saying.

India-EU cooperation can bring global stability: EU Commission chief

“It was a delight to meet you in Gothenburg, President Ursula von der Leyen. Fully agree with you on the strong potential of India-Europe ties, especially in the wake of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

The three leaders delivered a joint address over the weekend — with the EU chief noting that cooperation between India and the European Union can help bring stability to an increasingly unstable world and ensure greater security for citizens.

Modi also proposed several institutional mechanisms to strengthen business ties — including an annual India-Europe CEO Roundtable, sector-specific working groups to accelerate cooperation in priority sectors, an ERT India Desk or India Action Group to assist companies operating in India and support new entrants. He also proposed government-backed institutional reviews of flagship projects to ensure timely implementation and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting major investment projects emerging through these collaborations.



