Mixing business with terror on campaign trail

Donald Trump patted himself on the back for being right about “radical Islamic terrorism”. Hillary Clinton said she would be happy to use the forbidden phrase. She and the man in the White House they both want to replace said they got Osama Bin Laden without calling him any names.

And in far off India, a Hindu outfit celebrated the Manhattan mogul’s birthday as the ‘saviour of humanity’ for taking up the fight against terror.

The would-be Republican standard bearer was the first to inject politics into tragedy with a twitter message hours after a son of immigrant parents from Afghanistan massacred 49 people in cold blood in a gay night club in Orlando in the early hours of Sunday, in the worst mass shooting in American history.

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism; I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!” Trump tweeted, chiding both President Barack Obama and Clinton for not uttering the “I” word.

Goaded by Trump, “Crooked Hillary”, as he calls his Democratic rival, insisted she’s not afraid to say “radical” Islam. “It mattered we got bin Laden, not what name we called him.”

“I have clearly said we — whether you call it radical jihadism or radical Islamism, I’m happy to say either, — said the former Secretary of State in a clear break from her rival turned boss for four years.

Trump upped the ante a day later in suggesting to Fox News that Obama “doesn’t get it or he gets it better than anybody understands — it’s one or the other, and either one is unacceptable.”

“People cannot, they cannot believe that President Obama is acting the way he acts and can’t even mention the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ There’s something going on,” he insinuated.