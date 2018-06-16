Missing Indonesian woman found inside 23-foot-long python’s belly

Last year in the month of March, a python killed a farmer in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A woman in central Indonesia was found in the belly of a 7-meter-long python after the swollen snake was caught near where she vanished while nursing her vegetable garden on Thursday evening. On Friday, her family went searching for her in the garden but they could only find her belongings that included sandals and a flashlight. On Saturday, the body of the victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, was found when the bloated python was cut open by the villagers in the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island of Muna, offshore of Sulawesi.

According to the local police, the villagers were suspicious of the bloated snake that was found 50 meters away from Tiba’s garden and killed it. Upon cutting open the belly of the snake, the residents found the woman’s body intact with all her clothes on. According to the police chief Hamka, the woman was swallowed head first. Around 100 villagers including the relatives of the woman began searching for her when she failed to return home on Thursday night.

The garden where the woman vanished was situated at the base of a rocky cliff marked by caves and is known to be home to numerous snakes. Giant pythons, over the length of six metres, are commonly found in Indonesia and the Philippines. Usually, these serpents attacked small animals and the attempts to eat people were rare. Last year in the month of March, a python killed a farmer in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.