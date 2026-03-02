As the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran triggers widespread retaliation across the Gulf, Kuwait has come under fire from Iranian missile and drone attacks, alongside a deadly “friendly fire” incident involving US aircraft. The strikes have caused casualties, air travel disruptions, and regional tension.Let’s look at the latest developments from Kuwait:

US F-15E jets downed: The US Central Command reported that three F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury were shot down over Kuwait due to an apparent “friendly fire incident”.

Friendly fire incident: The jets were operating amid active combat involving Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones, and were mistakenly targeted by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six air crew ejected safely, have been recovered, and are in stable condition.

Kuwait acknowledges incident: Kuwait has acknowledged the incident, with US officials expressing gratitude for the Kuwaiti defence forces’ efforts and support. The cause of the incident is under investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence statement: The Kuwait Ministry of Defence confirmed that several US military aircraft crashed earlier this morning, adding that “direct coordination was conducted with US forces” and investigations are ongoing. The ministry urged the public and media to rely only on official sources.

US casualties reported: Three US service members were killed in an Iranian attack on a US facility in Kuwait, marking the first American casualties since the conflict began. A fourth death has been confirmed overall in the war, with the US Department of Defense preparing briefings on further strikes against Iran.

Attacks on Kuwait facilities: The Kuwait International Airport sustained limited damage from a drone strike on February 28, injuring several employees. The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation said damage was “localized rather than catastrophic,” though operations were disrupted for hours.

Missile strike on air base: The Ali Al-Salem Air Base was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles, according to Kuwait’s Defence Ministry. Most incoming projectiles were intercepted, but debris caused damage and several minor injuries.

Air travel disruptions: Iran claimed it launched 15 cruise missiles targeting the US base at Ali Al Salem and vessels in the northern Indian Ocean. Regional air travel has been disrupted, with Turkish Airlines suspending flights to Kuwait and neighboring states until at least March 3 due to “safety risks.”