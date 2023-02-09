Miracle baby girl rescued with umbilical cord attached in Syria named ‘Aya’ – here’s her heart-melting struggle

The rising death toll in recent Turkey and Syria earthquakes has deeply saddened all. As rescue work continues and countries send humanitarian assistance, one news that has come as a silver lining is the miraculous birth of a girl in the rubble. The girl was born under the debris of buildings that collapsed in Syria following a massive earthquake that jolted the country and neighbouring Turkey. Her family, however, couldn’t make it out of the debris.

Her mother went into labour during the quake, but couldn’t survive the calamity. The footage of the baby girl, who was born under the rubble of collapsed buildings, showed her taking her baby breaths surrounded by debris all around somewhere in northeast Syria. The baby girl when found and rescued underneath the rubble of the collapsed buildings had her umbilical cord still connected to her dead mother.

In the footage, which has been shared widely, the rescuers can be seen lifting the baby girl out of the rubble. They were also scaling the building’s debris to reach the other trapped individuals.

According to a relative, the baby girl was the only member of the family that survived the building collapse in Jinderis, which is close to the Turkish border. The town was severely hit by the earthquake, with several buildings completely destroyed.

After a woman cut the cord, she was rushed to a nearby children’s hospital in the town of Afrin. The baby girl’s body temperature had gone down and has bruises all over but she is in stable condition, a news report states. The doctor handling her further informed them that the baby was born around three hours before the rescue workers reached her.

The rescue of the baby girl from the rubble of a collapsed building was one of the many heroic efforts carried out by emergency workers in both Syria and Turkey. In Jinderis, a rescue team was able to pull a toddler alive from the wreckage of a building on Monday evening. The footage of the rescue, which was captured by the White Helmets, showed the rescuers digging through the twisted metal and crushed concrete of the building until the little girl appeared.

The infant has been named Aya, a newspaper report said. ‘Aya’ translates to miracle in English and is the most appropriate as her birth and survival are nothing short of one.

The recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey has killed thousands of people and razed to ground hundreds of buildings across both countries.