US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head back to North Korea next week for new talks with Kim Jong-un on ending the standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, the White House said.

“To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5 to meet with the leader and the team,” spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters yesterday.