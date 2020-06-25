  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mike Pompeo calls Nepalese FM Pradeep Gyawali, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

By: |
Published: June 25, 2020 9:36 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Mike Pompeo, Pradeep Gyawali,covid 19 pandemic, US nepal ties, US nepal ties, latest news on mike pompeo‘Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gyawali reviewed the USD 7.3 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided to date to Nepal. (AP photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

”Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gyawali reviewed the USD 7.3 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided to date to Nepal, which builds on the USD 600 million in health programming assistance that the United States has provided over the past two decades, and the two leaders pledged to remain in contact on issues of mutual concern,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Mike Pompeo calls Nepalese FM Pradeep Gyawali reaffirms bilateral cooperation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hindu Temple in Islamabad: Foundation stone for first Hindu temple in Pakistan capital laid
2US Elections 2020: Indian-American community to play key role in battleground states, says Trump supporter
3Turmoil in Venezuela: Maduro, Guaido and the unbroken regime