Mike Pompeo, Ashraf Ghani discuss US investment in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a first telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reinforced the commitment of US investment in Afghanistan, the state department has said. This was Pompeo’s first call with Ghani after he became the Secretary of State last month, replacing Rex Tillerson.

“Secretary Pompeo reinforced our enduring investment in Afghanistan, as outlined in the President’s South Asia strategy, and expressed support for the Afghan military’s defence of the city of Farah,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. During the call, he also commended Ghani for his commitment to building a secure and prosperous future for his country and noted the government’s efforts to reform their institutions to ensure the upcoming elections are transparent, credible and carried out on time.

“The two discussed the strong partnership between the United States and Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and our support for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process,” Nauert added.