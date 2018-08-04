​​​
  3. Mike Pompeo announces $300 million investments in Asia-Pacific

Mike Pompeo announces $300 million investments in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

By: | Bangkok | Published: August 4, 2018 2:01 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region. The investment would “strengthen maritime security, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities, and enhance programs to counter transnational threats”, Pompeo said at a press conference in Singapore on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

He also met with his counterparts from other countries taking part in the Asean-US meet, Efe news reported.

North Korea and the need to maintain sanctions on the Kim Jong-un regime is expected to dominate his agenda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top