Mike Pompeo announces $300 million investments in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region. The investment would “strengthen maritime security, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities, and enhance programs to counter transnational threats”, Pompeo said at a press conference in Singapore on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

He also met with his counterparts from other countries taking part in the Asean-US meet, Efe news reported.

North Korea and the need to maintain sanctions on the Kim Jong-un regime is expected to dominate his agenda.