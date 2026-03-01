Middle East Airport Chaos: Drone hits Bahrain Airport, Fire at Jebel Ali; Dubai Airport confirms damage | Watch
Dubai authorities on Sunday confirmed two separate incidents at key infrastructure facilities in the emirate, including a fire at Jebel Ali Port and minor damage at a concourse of Dubai International Airport.
A drone strike targeted Bahrain International Airport on Sunday, March 1, causing material damage but no reported casualties. Emergency protocols were activated immediately after the incident to secure the area and ensure the continued safety of airport operations.
“Targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone, resulting in material damage without loss of life, at a time when the relevant authorities are initiating procedures to secure the site,” Bahrain Ministry of Interior said in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, Dubai authorities on Sunday confirmed two separate incidents at key infrastructure facilities in the emirate, including a fire at Jebel Ali Port and minor damage at a concourse of Dubai International Airport, following what officials described as an “aerial interception”.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Dubai Media Office said debris resulting from the aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. “Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported,” the statement said.
“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement read.
The statement confirmed that four staff members were injured and received immediate medical care. “Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” it added.
In addition to the operational updates, the government issued a stern warning regarding the circulation of unverified media. Authorities urged residents and social media users not to circulate outdated visuals.
“Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information. Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement added.