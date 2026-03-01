A drone strike targeted Bahrain International Airport on Sunday, March 1, causing material damage but no reported casualties. Emergency protocols were activated immediately after the incident to secure the area and ensure the continued safety of airport operations.

“Targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone, resulting in material damage without loss of life, at a time when the relevant authorities are initiating procedures to secure the site,” Bahrain Ministry of Interior said in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

استهداف مطار البحرين الدولي بطائرة مسيرة ، ووقوع أضرار مادية من دون خسائر في الأرواح ، في الوقت الذي تباشر فيه الجهات المعنية إجراءاتها لتأمين الموقع . — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 1, 2026

Bahrain International Airport has just been hit by Iranian drone strike. pic.twitter.com/KC8BTiuEnU — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 1, 2026

Dubai reports fire at Jebel Ali Port

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities on Sunday confirmed two separate incidents at key infrastructure facilities in the emirate, including a fire at Jebel Ali Port and minor damage at a concourse of Dubai International Airport, following what officials described as an “aerial interception”.

NOW: Fire at Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/a9d7NDZr8k — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Dubai Media Office said debris resulting from the aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. “Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported,” the statement said.

Minor damage at Dubai International Airport

In a separate update, Dubai Media Office confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International Airport (DXB) sustained minor damage in what it described as an incident that was quickly contained.

JUST IN: 🇦🇪🇮🇷 Footage inside Dubai International Airport in UAE following Iranian strikes. pic.twitter.com/FOwNVU80A3 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 28, 2026

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

The statement confirmed that four staff members were injured and received immediate medical care. “Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” it added.

Warning against misinformation

In addition to the operational updates, the government issued a stern warning regarding the circulation of unverified media. Authorities urged residents and social media users not to circulate outdated visuals.

“Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information. Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement added.