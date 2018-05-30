​​​
MH370 mystery: Malaysian PM says search for missing flight may be resumed if new evidence found

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday that the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that ended this week with no trace found may be resumed if new evidence comes to light.

May 30, 2018
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday that the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that ended this week with no trace found may be resumed if new evidence comes to light. “We have to come to a stage where we cannot keep searching for something we cannot find,” Mahathir told a news conference. “If we find any new information, we may resume the search,” he said.

Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, vanished on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, becoming one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries. A privately funded underwater search for the missing jet ended on Tuesday.

