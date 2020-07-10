MH17 crash: Dutch government to file suit against Russia over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight

Published: July 10, 2020 8:36 PM

MH17 crash: The Netherlands, home to roughly two-thirds of the victims, holds Russia responsible for the crash on July 17, 2014. The Kremlin has consistently denied involvement.

MH17 crash: A letter to parliament said the Netherlands was filing the case at the European court to achieve "truth, justice and accountability" for all 298 victims.

The Dutch government on Friday said it would file a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over the downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago.

A letter to parliament said the Netherlands was filing the case at the European court to achieve “truth, justice and accountability” for all 298 victims.

