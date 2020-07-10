MH17 crash: Dutch government to file suit against Russia over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight

MH17 crash: The Netherlands, home to roughly two-thirds of the victims, holds Russia responsible for the crash on July 17, 2014. The Kremlin has consistently denied involvement.
The Dutch government on Friday said it would file a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over the downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago.
A letter to parliament said the Netherlands was filing the case at the European court to achieve “truth, justice and accountability” for all 298 victims.
