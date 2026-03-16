Two people, including a university student, have died and 11 more have been left “seriously ill” in the wake of an outbreak of a rare form of invasive meningitis at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the University of Kent have since confirmed the unprecedented development perturbing students in the Canterbury area.

The agency further said it have provided antibiotics to the students in the area after it detected more than a dozen cases of invasive meningococcal disease. According to a statement shared with People, UKHSA confirmed that 13 different cases of people with “signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicemia” at the UK university from March 13 to March 15.

Meanwhile, the specific strain of the disease was not identified as of Sunday, as shared by the UKHSA to People. On the other hand, a BBC report suggested that the disease outbreak may be linked to a party in Canterbury, which was attended by some sick students.

What is meningococcal disease?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is an “uncommon but very serious infection” with two most common syndromes, meningitis and septicemia.

Here, meningitis is “the swelling of the lining of the brain and spinal cord,” according to the Meningitis Research Foundation, whereas septicemia is “is blood poisoning caused by the same germs as meningitis and is life-threatening.”

The latter happens when “when bacteria enters the bloodstream, causing blood poisoning which triggers sepsis. Sepsis is an overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death,” as detailed by the Meningitis Research Foundation.

UK University outbreak: Who is most at risk right now?

As part of its efforts to understand the situation better, officials at UKHSA have reached out to families of those affected by the rare disease.

As quoted by the Guardian, Trish Mannes, UKHSA south-east deputy director, said: “Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicemia.” She also added, “Septicemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass.”

She further emphasised, “Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.”

Meanwhile, Tom Nutt, chief executive of charity Meningitis Now, was also quoted as saying, “University students and young adults are among the groups at increased risk because meningitis bacteria can spread more easily in settings where people live, study and socialise closely together.”

Symptoms of meningitis and septicemia

While everyone is susceptible to meningitis, it is most common in babies, children, teens and young adults. UK Health Security Agency’s official government blog lists the following as common signs and symptoms of meningitis, which may or may not be exhibited by those affected:

fever

a very bad headache (this alone is not a reason to get medical help)

vomiting

stiff neck

dislike of bright lights

rash

confusion, delirium

severe sleepiness, losing consciousness

fits

On the flip side, its list of most important of signs to look out for in septicemia cases are:

fever and shivering

severe pains and aches in limbs and joints

vomiting

very cold hands and feet

pale or blotchy skin

rapid breathing

diarrhoea and stomach cramps

red or purple ‘bruised’ or blotchy rash on skin that does not fade under pressure – do the glass test. On dark skin, check inside the eyelids or roof of the mouth where the spots may be more visible

difficulty walking or standing

severe sleepiness, losing consciousness

Advisories amid the UK university’s meningitis outbreak

As obtained by the BBC, a letter from UKHSA to University of Kent students and staff said all those living and operating in certain blocks of the campus should get antibiotics “without delay.”

The chief executive of charity Meningitis Now also said that people should remain vigilant about the signs and symptoms, which can include a high fever, severe headache, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion, cold hands and feet, limb pain, and, in some cases, a rash that does not fade under pressure, the Manchester Evening News reported.

“Symptoms can appear suddenly and can easily be mistaken for flu, a heavy cold or even the after-effects of a night out, so it is vital that anyone who is concerned seeks urgent medical help immediately,” Tom Nutt advised.

He further highlighted that vaccination is the only way of prevention certain types of meningitis. “Many students will have had the MenACWY vaccination at school. However, it is important for teenagers and young adults to be aware that they are unlikely to have been vaccinated against one of the most common causes of meningitis in this age group, which is Men B,” he added.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.