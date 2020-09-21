  • MORE MARKET STATS

Members to discuss proposals to increase special treatment for developing nations: WTO

By: |
September 21, 2020 9:36 PM

The members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will discuss on September 23 proposals on enhancing special and differential treatment for developing countries.

“At the meeting, members will discuss the latest version of ten agreement-specific proposals on special and differential treatment (S&D) tabled by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, the African Group and the WTO’s group of least-developed countries (LDCs), which together comprise the G90,” the WTO said in a statement.

S&D provisions are flexibilities granted to developing nations and LDCs. It is aimed at increasing trade opportunities for these countries, safeguarding their interests in the form of longer periods for implementation of WTO agreements and providing technical assistance.

WTO is a Geneva-based organisation dealing with rules of trade between nations. India is its member since 1995.

