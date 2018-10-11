Melania Trump wants #MeToo accusers to show “hard evidence”

“You cannot just say to somebody ‘Oh I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far,” the US first lady said. (IE)

#MeToo: Melania Trump wants the sexual assault survivors to present proof of their claims. In an interview during the trip to Africa this month, the United States first lady addressed the ongoing #MeToo movement. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence. We need to show the evidence,” she said.

When quizzed if men in the news who have been accused of sexual assaults are treated unfairly, she said, “You cannot just say to somebody ‘Oh I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it’s not correct, it’s not right.”

According to a report by Variety, while she maintained that she supports women, she added that men need to be supported as well. “We need to support them, and you know also men not just women,” she said.

#MeToo, a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, began a year ago in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.