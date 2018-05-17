Melania Trump says she feels ‘great,’ thanks well-wishers

Melania Trump (PTI photo)

Melania Trump says she feels “great” after a kidney procedure and expects to return to the White House before long. Her husband is visiting her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady’s comments on Twitter today were her first since she was hospitalised for an embolization on Monday. She tweeted “a sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit” and to her well-wishers.

Mrs. Trump added, “I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home.” President Donald Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol today that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.