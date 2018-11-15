Melania Trump forces exit of senior national security aide to US President Donald Trump

On Tuesday the office of the First Lady had gone public saying, deputy national security advisor Mira Ricardel "no longer deserves the honour of serving in this White House."

A senior national security aide to US President Donald Trump was forced to depart the White House on Wednesday, a day after the First Lady Melania Trump sought her exit.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement, “Mira Ricardel will continue to support the President as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the Administration”.

“The President is grateful for Ricardel’s continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities,” Sanders added.

Ricardel is believed to have entered into confrontation with the first lady’s staff during her trip to Africa last month.

She was said to be close with John Bolton, the National Security Advisor. Ricardel had earlier served in previous Republican Administration. A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, she had joined the White House in May this year.

This is Trump’s first firing after the mid-term elections which saw Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives, ending the Republicans’ dominance of both chambers of Congress.

The President is working on some major changes in his administration in the coming weeks.

