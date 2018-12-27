Meeting between Donald Trump and Iraq’s leadership scrapped over ‘disagreements’, says Iraq PM

A meeting between Iraq's leadership and U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday, was scrapped over disagreements.
A meeting between Iraq’s leadership and U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday, was scrapped over disagreements in how to conduct the session, according to a statement from the Iraqi PM’s office. “A disagremeent over how to conduct the meeting led to the meeting being replaced by a telephone conversation,” the statement said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.