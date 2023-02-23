Meet Vivek Ramaswamy: Indian-American entrepreneur running for US President in 2024! Here’s all you got to know about him

Almost a week after Nikki Haley announced her run for the 2024 US Presidential election, the latest in the list to run for the top post is another Indian-American. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday declared that he will contest the 2024 election in the United States. “We’ve celebrated our ‘diversity’ so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them,” Ramaswamy tweeted.

Harvard and Yale graduate, also a rapper

Ramaswamy’s parents moved to the US from Kerala and he was born and brought up in Ohio’s Cincinnati. Ramaswamy finished his undergraduate studies, majoring in Biology from Harvard College in 2007, and later went to Yale Law School to pursue a Doctor of Jurisprudence, an IE report stated. “I grew up in Ohio in the 90’s as a skinny kid with nerdy glasses and a funny last name. My parents taught me that if you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding. Achievement was my ticket to get ahead. I went on to found multi-billion-dollar companies. And I did it while getting married – raising a family and following my faith in God,” he said in an interview to Fox News.

According to his profile by the New Yorker, Ramaswamy frequently visited Kerala as a kid to spend the summer with his family and used to perform “Eminem covers and original free-market-themed rap songs as a kind of alter ego called Da Vek”.

Featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

In 2014, Ramaswamy established his pharmaceutical business called Roivant. His work focussed on applying technology to drug development. His work in the field was highly appreciated and the entrepreneur gained popularity; featuring in Forbes magazine’s ‘30 Under 30’ (Finance) list. He stepped down as the CEO of Roivant in 2021 and co-founded an asset management company in his hometown Ohio.

Political outlook

In his Fox News interview, Ramaswamy explained that he is a staunch believer of meritocracy in every field. He added that he strongly advocates merit-based immigration and won’t show leniency for those illegally entering the country. According to his profile by IE, “The 37-year-old entrepreneur is known for criticising the Black Lives Matter movement, “cultural totalitarianism” enforced by “liberal elites”, mask mandates and US-border protection.”