As the Iran conflict entered Day 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on Tuesday, said that “some Indians were left dead while others were missing” in the Middle East. The recent escalation of hostilities between US-Israel and Iran has led to concern about the well-being of almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region.

Underlining that the death and destruction in the Gulf region is evoking great anxiety, the Indian government has reiterated its call for restraint and prioritising the safety of civilians, while accepting that some Indians were left dead, while others were missing.

“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians,” MEA said, referring to its previous statement, the Indian Express reported.

“Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” it said.

The government highlighted that almost one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region.

“Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days…The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt,” the statement read.

Safety of Indians in West Asia

The Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate, the statement added. “They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict.”

Over the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

PM Modi spoke to Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He condemned the attacks on Qatar and thanked Amir of Qatar for support and care of the Indian community in Qatar.

“Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also dialled two important leaders from the Gulf region this afternoon. They included Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik and the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During both discussions, the Prime Minister expressed concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

“Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman’s continued support to the Indian community,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Yesterday PM Modi had spoken with the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II and affirmed India’s support for the “peace, security and the well-being” of Jordanians.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and strongly condemned the recent attacks on both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also enquired about the safety and well-being of the large Indian community residing in these countries, reflecting India’s priority to safeguard its diaspora amid the regional turmoil.

These calls build on PM Modi’s ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. On Sunday, he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated India’s call for an early cessation of all hostilities in the region to restore peace.

With inputs from ANI