Masterminds behind Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s alleged assassination bid identified (File photo)

Venezuelan authorities have identified the masterminds behind an alleged assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro using explosive drones, according to a top official.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Monday that an ongoing investigation into the incident that took place on August 4 has yielded the locations from where the explosive drones were piloted, as well as the arrests of two of the drone pilots, reports CNN.

“We also know the places where they stayed in the days leading to the attack. We have identified the people who made the explosives and prepared the weapons and their international links,” Saab said.

He further said the alleged assassination constituted a “betrayal to the motherland, intentional homicide attempt, terrorism, association to commit a crime and financing terrorism”.

Saab’s announcement comes a day after Interior Minister Néstor Reverol said six people had been arrested in connection with the attack. They were charged with “terrorism and assassination”.

Maduro survived the assault, during which drones armed with explosives flew toward him as he spoke at a military parade, CNN reported.

He blamed the attack on far-right elements and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Attackers used two DJI M600 drones, each carrying a kilogram of C-4 explosive.

DJI, the Chinese company that makes the drone, said its products are “purely for peaceful purposes” and that it stands ready to assist investigators.