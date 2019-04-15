Massive fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

A fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday afternoon, a spokesman from the fire department said.
Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames lept out besides its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said.
A major operation was under way, the fire department added, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.
