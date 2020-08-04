Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Published: August 4, 2020 9:41 PM

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Lebanon, Beirut, Lebanon Beirut explosion, Lebanon capital Beirut, Beirut bomb blastSmoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

