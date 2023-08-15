scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Massive explosion at gas station in Russia’s Dagestan kills 27, injures more than 100

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Emergency Ministry. 

Written by Associated Press
Russia explosion, Russia latets news, Russia explosion death toll, Russia deaths, Russia explosion kills 3
irefighters work at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday. Three of those killed were children, Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov said. 

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Emergency Ministry. 

Also Read

The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said. Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (about $10,000) each, Dagestan’s authorities said, and those injured — 200,000-400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000). 

Also Read

Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared the day of mourning. Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 12:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS