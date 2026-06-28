Four powerful earthquakes struck different parts of the world during a short eight-hour window on Wednesday, leading to mass casualties and damaged infrastructure. But the impact has been disproportionate — with tens of thousands still missing in Venezuela while Japan seems largely unharmed.

Venezuela was hit by two massive quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 just 39 seconds apart, followed by at least three aftershocks over the next few days. This included an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 that struck on Sunday morning. Japan, meanwhile, recorded a magnitude 7.2 earthquake earlier this week and another strong 6.1 tremor on Sunday. A third, and relatively smaller, quake struck California on Wednesday with a magnitude of 5.6, with some residents reporting damage from cracked home structures and caved-in roofs.

On scale, the earthquakes may appear similar in strength. But the outcomes could not have been more different. In Venezuela, rescue teams are still searching through collapsed buildings as the death toll continues to climb. In Japan, there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, and life carried on almost as usual.

Although both countries sit in earthquake-prone regions, they are affected by different types of fault lines and have taken very different paths when it comes to preparing for natural disasters. The reason goes beyond geology. It is also a story of decades of investment in safer buildings, stricter construction rules and infrastructure built to survive powerful earthquakes. That is why one earthquake became a national tragedy while the other caused little damage.

Venezuela’s deadliest earthquake in more than 100 years

On the evening of June 24, Venezuela was struck by two massive earthquakes just 39 seconds apart. Both hit near Yumare in Yaracuy state, around 280 kilometres west of Caracas. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes most likely occurred along the San Sebastián Fault, with the rupture stretching across an area of about 150 kilometres long and 20 kilometres wide.

The USGS said the first 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Felipe, about 284 kilometres west of Caracas. The stronger 7.5-magnitude quake followed almost immediately.

The death toll has continued to rise. As of June 26, Venezuela’s Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said around 235 people had died and nearly 4,300 were injured. Earlier estimates from the National Assembly had reported at least 188 deaths.

The president of the National Assembly also said at least 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the two powerful quakes.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake recorded later is part of the expected aftershock sequence. The USGS had already estimated there was a 99% chance of at least one magnitude 4 aftershock within a week and a 24% chance that one could reach magnitude 6.

Why did Venezuela experience such a powerful earthquake?

The country lies directly on the boundary where the South American Plate and the Caribbean Plate slide past each other. As these massive plates move, they often get stuck. Pressure builds for years before being released suddenly in the form of an earthquake, according to Sylvain Barbot, a professor of Earth sciences at the University of Southern California. The earthquake happened along the Boconó-Morón-El Pilar fault system.

According to Barbot, the fault involved is very similar to California’s famous San Andreas Fault. Both are transform faults, where tectonic plates move sideways past one another. The region has experienced several major earthquakes in the past, including destructive events in 1641, 1766, 1812, 1900 and 1967.

According to Christine Goulet, director of the USGS Earthquake Science Center in California, the most unusual part of the event was that two powerful earthquakes struck only 39 seconds apart. Scientists refer to this as an earthquake “doublet.”

Researchers believe the fault system beneath northern Venezuela is especially complicated. The east-west Oca-Ancón/El Pilar fault crosses the Boconó fault, which runs northeast to southwest through northwestern Venezuela. The two powerful earthquakes appear to have occurred near this fault junction.

Why was the damage so severe?

Experts say the strength of the earthquake alone does not explain the scale of destruction. Caracas sits inside a deep sediment-filled basin that can make earthquake waves much stronger.

Around 80% of Venezuela‘s population also lives in earthquake-prone regions, and many homes were never built to survive powerful shaking. In badly affected areas such as Altamira, several collapsed buildings stood on soft ground that intensified the situation even more.

The country has seen several deadly quakes throughout its history. In 1812, a massive earthquake struck the cities of Mérida and Caracas, killing around 30,000 people. More than 150 years later, in 1967, another major earthquake hit Caracas, bringing down several high-rise buildings and leaving about 240 people dead.

The USGS said the stronger of Wednesday’s two earthquakes was caused by ‘shallow strike-slip faulting’ near the boundary. Because this was a shallow earthquake, its energy had very little distance to travel before reaching the surface, making the shaking much stronger.

Japan was also hit by a strong earthquake

While Venezuela struggled with a deadly disaster, Japan experienced another strong earthquake on Sunday morning. A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan at 7:25 am local time.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. It was the third big earthquake to hit Japan in just a few days.

On Thursday, the same region was shaken by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which was later upgraded from an earlier estimate. On Friday, another magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Yamanashi Prefecture near Mount Fuji. Heavy rain from the typhoon season raised concerns about possible mudslides, but no casualties were reported.

Why Japan suffers far less damage

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most active earthquake zone in the world. Nearly 90% of the world’s earthquakes happen around this vast belt, where tectonic plates constantly collide.

Scientists say the size of an earthquake is only one part of the story. The biggest reason Japan experiences fewer disasters is the way the country has prepared for earthquakes over many decades.

Japan introduced its first earthquake building rules after the devastating 1923 earthquake, which measured magnitude 7.9, killed more than 140,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings.

The 1950 Building Standard Law required buildings to survive a magnitude 7 earthquake without serious structural failure. In 1981, the rules were strengthened again. Buildings were expected to remain usable after earthquakes up to magnitude 7, while even during the strongest earthquakes they should not collapse.

Modern buildings in Japan are designed to move with an earthquake rather than fight against it. Many of Tokyo’s tallest buildings use base isolation technology, where thick rubber foundations help absorb earthquake energy before it reaches the structure.

On the other hand, Venezuela does not have the same level of earthquake-resistant construction or warning systems. The USGS said many buildings in the affected areas are made from unreinforced brick masonry and adobe, materials that are especially vulnerable during strong earthquakes.

Unlike Japan, Venezuela also has no nationwide early earthquake warning system that can detect the first seismic waves and give people a few precious seconds to take cover before stronger shaking arrives.