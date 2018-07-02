Man stuck at the top of a 32 feet lamp-post; here is what happened next

The area was also cordoned off. (Representative image: Reuters)

A man thought to have taken an “illegal high” became stuck at the top of a 32feet lamp-post in Birmingham was rescued by fire-fighters in a complex operation.

The man somehow scaled the lamp-post in Handsworth, Birmingham and became stranded at the top for an hour, the British media reported.

Crews used a ladder from a hydraulic platform to get him down, the BBC reported.

A spokesman said they had no idea how he got there. He did not identify the man.

The fire service tweeted he had taken an “illegal high” and the incident could have “ended very differently.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a man in “a precarious position at the top of a lamppost” just on Saturday night.

It sparked a huge rescue operation, involving police, fire crews and the ambulance service, with the man’s life potentially hanging in the balance.

The area was also cordoned off.

In photos taken by fire crews at the scene, the man could be seen perched right on the end of the light with his legs dangling either side, the Mirror reported.

He was treated for a hand injury and taken to a hospital.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman added: “We were called to reports of a man up a lamppost in Holly Road, Handsworth, at around 9.50pm. He came down around an hour later and was taken to hospital.”