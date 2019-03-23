Mali attack: At least 50 killed, says report

Policemen carry the dead body of Somalia’s assistant labour minister Saqar Ibrahim Abdala who was killed when al-Shabaab militia stormed a government building in Mogadish. (Reuters)

Traditional Dogon hunters killed at least 50 people in an attack on a Peul community village in central Mali on Saturday, military and local officials said.

“At least 50 Peul civilians have been killed Saturday in the village of Ogossagou by traditional hunters, said a military source. Cheick Harouna Sankare, the mayor of neighbouring Ouenkoro, confirmed the toll.