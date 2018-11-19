Maldives to rejoin Commonwealth of former British colonies

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 11:52 PM

The new president of the Maldives has decided that the country will rejoin the Commonwealth group of former British colonies following a two-year absence.

Maldives, Maldives president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Commonwealth group, British colonies, world newsFormer strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom pulled the Maldives out of Commonwealth in 2016. (Reuters)

The new president of the Maldives has decided that the country will rejoin the Commonwealth group of former British colonies following a two-year absence. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s office says that the decision was made Monday after his Cabinet recommended the move. Former strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom pulled the Maldives out of Commonwealth in 2016. He had accused the group of interfering with the country’s internal affairs after it raised concerns over democracy and human rights.

Solih’s office in a statement says ministers believe being part of the Commonwealth provides young Maldivians with opportunities to get educational scholarships and for the country’s atheletes to play internationally. Solih defeated Gayoom in September’s presidential election.

