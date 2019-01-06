Malaysia’s king steps down from throne, says palace statement

Malaysia's king Sultan Muhammad V abdicates the throne.
Malaysia’s King Muhammad V has resigned on Sunday, the first time a ruling monarch has stepped down from the throne before completing their five-year tenure.
The king’s resignation took effect immediately, the National Palace said in a statement.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.