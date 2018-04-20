Malaysian plane skids off runway in Nepal, here’s how 139 passengers were miraculously saved

In a frightful incident, a Malaysian passenger plane last night skidded off the runway onto the grass patch while it was taking off at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. (ANI)

In a frightful incident, a Malaysian passenger plane last night skidded off the runway onto the grass patch while it was taking off at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. However, miraculously the passenger plane somehow managed to escape, which could have turned into a horrific accident. It was a close shave for all 139 people who were on board. They were safely evacuated from the aircraft later. Along with passengers, there were four other crew members on board the aircraft, Boeing 737-900, registration 9M-LNJ. No casualty was reported.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was forced to halt all international flights after the incident involving Malindo Air jet late last night. The incident affected at least a dozen of international flights, which were cancelled after the incident. TIA, however, today resumed international flight operations after a suspension of over 12 hours.

Explaining the incident, TIA general manager Raj Kumar Chettri said quoting the captain that the flight captain aborted take off at the final moment after he saw an error at the monitor inside the cockpit. The aircraft apparently could not stop because of the takeoff speed and load at the final moment and overran 50 metre south from the runway threshold and rested in a grassland at around 22:08 PM (local time), Chettri said. The aircraft has not suffered any damage, however, the front tyre has been stuck in the mud.

The latest incident is one of the many plane accidents that Nepal’s TIA has witnessed in recent years. Last month, a Dhaka to Kathmandu US-Bangla Airlines flight had caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near TIA. The plane had 67 passengers and four crew members on board. The incident killed 51 people. In 2015, a Turkish Airlines plane also suffered a runway excursion during landing, closing the airport for four days, creating chaos among travellers.