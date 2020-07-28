  • MORE MARKET STATS

Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak sentenced to 12 years jail, fined for abuse of power

By: |
Published: July 28, 2020 4:35 PM

High court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust.The court also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust.

A Malaysian court on Tuesday sentenced Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail and fined him 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) for abuse of power linked to a multi-billion dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC International.

Related News

High court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak sentenced to 12 years jail fined for abuse of power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Downfall of Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak: Here is the timeline of events
2China holds first FMs meeting with Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan on COVID-19, BRI
3Donald Trump seeks political shot in the arm in vaccine push