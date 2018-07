Malaysian authorities arrest former premier Najib Razak, to be charged on Wednesday

A task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said in a statement that Najib was arrested in the afternoon at his home. (Reuters)

Malaysia on Tuesday said former prime minister Najib Razak had been arrested and would be charged on Wednesday in relation to a probe into SRC International, a former unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. A task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said in a statement that Najib was arrested in the afternoon at his home.

(More details are awaited.)