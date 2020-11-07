  • MORE MARKET STATS

Malaysia extends partial lockdown by a month as COVID-19 cases spike

November 7, 2020 5:26 PM

Travel and movement restrictions have already been in place since early October in Kuala Lumpur, the surrounding state of Selangor, and key palm producing state Sabah.

Malaysia on Saturday extended a partial lockdown in its capital Kuala Lumpur until early December, and ordered more states to enter a four-week lockdown, as the number of new coronavirus infections continue to hit record highs.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 1,755 cases on Friday, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

The lockdown for these regions as well as additional states will now be extended until Dec. 6, senior minister of security, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told a news conference.

Interstate travel is not allowed and schools are closed as part of curbs on movement, but all other economic activities are allowed to continue as normal.
By Saturday, the total number of coronavirus infections so far had reached 39,357, with 282 deaths reported.

The government on Friday unveiled its 2021 budget, mainly aimed at spurring domestic economic activity, which has been badly hit by the pandemic.

