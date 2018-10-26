Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new PM as President sacks Ranil Wickremesinghe

Amid political turmoil, Mahinda Rajapaksa today was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka replacing Ranil Wickremesinghe in the office.

Amid political turmoil, Mahinda Rajapaksa today was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka replacing Ranil Wickremesinghe in the office. Rajapaksa has been appointed as PM for the second time, he served his first term from April 2004 to November 2005. His appointment took place as Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena withdrew support from the Ranil Wickremesinghe coalition government on Friday. He then appointed Rajapaksa for the office.

Mahinda Amaraweera, agriculture minister and the general secretary of the UPFA, told reporters that the UPFA decision has been conveyed to Parliament.

The coalition government lasted just over 3 years which was formed on the agenda of good governance. The coalition between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the United National Party was in trouble after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s new party managed to pull off a brilliant victory in the local elections in February.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed as the new Prime Minister today. Pictures were released to the media of the new Prime Minister being sworn in later which were shown by various TV channels.

The Sri Lankan coalition had seen quite a few problems during the three-year tenure. The final nail in the coffin was when Rajapaksa’s party won the local elections. According to reports, it was said that Maithripala Sirisena had accused the UNP that the party did not take the matter of a conspiracy against him seriously.

Maithripala had said that there was a conspiracy to kill him and Gotabhya Rajapaksa who was a bureaucrat and brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

