Mahesh Samat gets a new role at Walt Disney

He was earlier senior VP and MD at Walt Disney International, South Asia.
He has been appointed as EVP, Disney consumer products commerciali-sation for the Asia Pacific region. He will be responsible for the commercialisation of Disney franchises across merchandise, publishing and licensed games. He was earlier senior VP and MD at Walt Disney International, South Asia.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.