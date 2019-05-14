Magnitude 7.5 quake hits off Papua New Guinea, prompts tsunami threat

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 8:03:10 PM

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 km of the quake's epicentre along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

A 7.5 quake hit Papua New Guinea some 900 km further west in February, killing at least 100 people.

A shallow magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck close to the remote New Britain island of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific.

The offshore quake hit around 33 km east of the town of Rabaul at a depth of around 10 km at 1058 p.m. local time (1258 GMT), the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 km of the quake’s epicentre along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

A 7.5 quake hit Papua New Guinea some 900 km further west in February, killing at least 100 people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Magnitude 7.5 quake hits off Papua New Guinea, prompts tsunami threat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition