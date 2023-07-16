scorecardresearch
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region! Tsunami alert issued

The tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the regions of the Pacific close to the earthquake, according to Reuters.

Written by FE Online
The report further said that the initial reading of the magnitude by the USGS was put at 7.4, which was later revised.

The Alaskan Peninsula region has been hit with an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

The earthquake has led to a tsunami warning for the nearby regions. The report further said that the initial reading of the magnitude by the USGS was put at 7.4, which was later revised. The initial depth of the earthquake was also revised from  9.3 kilometers to 32.6 kilometres.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 14:08 IST

