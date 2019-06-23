Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near remote community in northern California

By: |
Published: June 23, 2019 10:38:40 AM

The tremor was estimated to have a depth of 9.4 km (5.8 miles).

earthquake in california, earthquake in California magnitude, petrolia, US geological survey, San Francisco, latest news on earthquakeThe tremor was estimated to have a depth of 9.4 km (5.8 miles).

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) south-southwest of the small community of Petrolia in northern California on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor was estimated to have a depth of 9.4 km (5.8 miles). There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.

Petrolia, in Humboldt County, has an estimated population of a few hundred people, and is located 407 km (253 miles) north of San Francisco in a wilderness area that experiences frequent earthquake activity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near remote community in northern California
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop