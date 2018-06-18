​​​
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits deep below Guatemala; no damage reported

By: | Mexico City | Published: June 18, 2018 10:35 AM
guatemala, earthquake, quake, mexico, mexico city The earthquake’s epicenter was 53 kilometres from the Central American nation’s capital, Guatemala City.(Representational Image: Reuters)

A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake has shaken Guatemala, though there are no early reports of damage or injuries. The US Geological Survey says the quake was 99 kilometres below the surface Sunday night. Great depths tend to lessen a quake’s shaking at the surface. The earthquake’s epicenter was 53 kilometres from the Central American nation’s capital, Guatemala City.

