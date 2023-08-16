scorecardresearch
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkmenistan – GFZ

The quake was at a depth of 48 km (29.83 miles), GFZ said.

Written by Reuters
Representational Image: Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

(More details awaited)

16-08-2023

