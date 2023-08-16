Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkmenistan – GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 48 km (29.83 miles), GFZ said.
(More details awaited)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Turkmenistan on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 48 km (29.83 miles), GFZ said.
(More details awaited)
Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.