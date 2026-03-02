French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will increase the number of nuclear warheads in its arsenal. From the Ile Longue naval base, which houses the country’s nuclear submarines, Macron said it was necessary step at a “time of global instability”.

“We are currently experiencing a period of geopolitical upheaval fraught with risk. That’s why I ordered an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in our arsenal,” Macron said. He added, “Whoever wants to be free must be feared. Whoever wants to be feared must be strong.”

France strengthens its role in Europe’s defense

France, the only nuclear power within the European Union, currently holds about 290 nuclear warheads, making it the fourth-largest nuclear power after the United States, Russia, and China. Macron did not specify how many new warheads would be added but said the country’s updated nuclear strategy would involve closer cooperation with European allies, including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark.

ALSO READ Missile hits and airspace closures disrupt Kuwait operations – 10 major developments

According to the US Energy Information Administration, France has the largest nuclear power program in the world, with 57 reactors. These reactors provide about 65-70% of the country’s electricity and make France the biggest electricity exporter in Europe. The program started in the 1970s after the oil crisis, aiming for energy independence.

In 2024, the reactors generated 361 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, regardless of some past issues with corrosion. New reactors, like Flamanville 3, have helped boost production. Recently, France changed its energy policy, dropping earlier plans to reduce nuclear energy. Instead, the country now plans to build six new reactors and extend the life of existing ones, aiming to produce between 380 and 420 TWh of electricity annually by 2035.

France’s nuclear force

France’s nuclear force includes four submarines capable of remaining hidden across the world’s oceans, each with a range of around 10,000 kilometers. The country also operates Dassault Rafale jets that can launch cruise missiles carrying nuclear warheads over distances of up to 500 kilometers.