Emmanuel Macron calls on Iran to honour obligations under nuclear deal

French President urges Iran to honour obligations under nuclear deal. (Image: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated commitment to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal despite US withdrawal, but asked Tehran to comply with its obligations “without any ambiguity.”

During a phone conversation on Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, Macron “recalled the will of France, the Britain, Germany, Russia and China, to continue to implement the Vienna agreement in all its dimensions,” his office said in a statement.

The French President informed Rouhani of the work in progress made to maintain the deal, asking “Iran, for its part, fulfill its obligations without any ambiguity,” Xinhua reported the statement as reading.

At request of Iranian officials, a ministerial meeting, Macron said, will be held in coming weeks to help resolve the crisis, according to the Elysee.