Lula da Silva wins 2022 Brazilian Presidential election: Here are some interesting facts related to new President

In the 2022 Brazilian Presidential election, Lula da Silva (77) won. He got 50.9% votes (6,03,45,999). His rival Jair Bolsonaro got 49.1% votes (5,82,06,354). The general elections were held on 2nd October 2022 in Brazil to elect the President and Vice President. He will succeed Bolsonaro and sworn in on 1 January 2023 as the 39th president of the country.

Here are some interesting facts related to Lula da Silva:

1) Lula da Silva, is a Brazilian left-wing politician, trade unionist, and former metalworker. He is a member of the Workers’ Party.

2) This will be his third term as President. From 2003 to 2010, he was the President of Brazil.

3) He belongs to a working-class family. As a child, he migrated from Pernambuco to São Paulo with his family and began his career as a metalworker and trade unionist.

4) He became quite active during the military dictatorship in Brazil and led major workers’ strikes between 1978 and 1980. During Brazil’s political opening, he helped in starting the Workers’ Party in 1980.

5) In 1989 he ran for the post of President for the first time. However, he lost in the second round to Fernando Collor de Mello. Interestingly, again in 1994 and 1998, he ran for President twice. However, he lost both elections.

6) Lula da Silva won the 2002 Presidential election by defeating José Serra in the second round.

7) His first two terms in office were impressive. He not only pulled Brazil out of the UN’s Hunger Map but also undertook radical reforms, leading to a reduction in public debt and inflation. His reforms helped 20 million Brazilians escape poverty.

8) He played a prominent role in foreign policy and is considered one of the most popular politicians in the history of Brazil.

9) However, like any other politician, his career is also marked by controversies. In July 2017, he was convicted on charges of money laundering and corruption. He was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. However, in March 2021, the Supreme Federal Court ruled that the judge who oversaw his corruption trial was biased.

10) By 24 June 2021, all of the cases against Lula were annulled. After that, he was legally allowed to run for President again in the 2022 elections.