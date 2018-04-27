Louis Arthur Charles: Prince William and Kate Middleton announce royal baby’s name

Louis Arthur Charles: The name pays a tribute to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names. (Photo: AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have finally revealed the name of their newborn son. The royal baby #3 has been named Louis Arthur Charles. The Kensington Palace made the announcement by sharing a statement for the same on Twitter. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge,” the statement read.

The royal baby was born on April 23 and anticipation prevailed ever since on the name of the baby. He is fifth in line to the British throne that is currently held by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Reuters, Louis is Prince William’s fourth name as well as being that of Earl Mountbatten, to whom William’s father Prince Charles was particularly close. Mountbatten was also the uncle of Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. So in a way, the name of Prince William and Kate’s third child is a tribute to the Duke of Cambridge’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed in 1979. The name pays a tribute to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names.

Interestingly, Prince Louis is the first male royal who will not overtake his sister in the line of succession after a reform that ends male primogeniture was introduced earlier in the decade. He is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Earlier in the week, the Queen had celebrated her 92nd birthday in style along with her family at a concert.

Prince Louis, who has two elder siblings, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, was born just in time to attend the wedding of his uncle Prince Harry that will be taking place on May 19. He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William’s children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.