scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lost at sea! Australian sailor, dog rescued after three months; survived on raw fish and rainwater

After setting his foot on dry land for the first time post his rescue, Shaddock told reporters that he was “grateful” to be alive. “To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it,” he added.

Written by FE Online
Man lost at sea, Man and dog rescued after 3 months, man and dog found after 3 months, Australian sailor lost at sea, Australian sailor found after 3 months
The Australian sailor explained that he met Bella in Mexico. (Image: AP)

A 54-year-old Australian sailor, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, and a dog, Bella, were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters after being adrift at sea for three months. The firm which owns the tuna boat said Shaddock was aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa in the Pacific about 1,900 kilometres from land when the crew of the tuna boat from the Grupomar fleet saw them.

Shaddock and Bella were in a “precarious” state when the crew found them. They were given medical attention, food and water, the company added.

Also Read

How did the sailor and his dog survive?

In an interaction with Australia’s Nine News television, thin and bearded Shaddock said his vessel was damaged by a storm and his electronics were lost. He and Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater. He added that he has been through “a very difficult ordeal” at sea and just needs rest and good food. “I have been alone at sea a long time,” he said. 

Also Read

Shaddock further said that he is in very good health.

Shaddock started his journey from Mexico’s La Paz for French Polynesia in April. However, the voyage ended within weeks. He said the last time he saw land was in early May as he sailed out of the Sea of Cortez and into the Pacific. There was a full moon.

Also Read

Grateful to be alive

After setting his foot on dry land for the first time post his rescue, Shaddock told reporters that he was “grateful” to be alive. “To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it,” he added.

Shaddock met Bella in Mexico

The Australian sailor explained that he met Bella in Mexico. “She’s Mexican…She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure,” he said.

The dog will be adopted by a crew member from Mazatlan. Shaddock will be returning to Australia and looks forward to seeing his family.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 08:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS