Los Angeles mass shooting at Lunar Year Party: When surrounded, suspect killed himself – Top Updates

The search for the suspect who was responsible for the Los Angeles mass shooting which had left 10 dead and almost 10 people injured has finally come to an end. This news comes after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran was found dead inside his own van.

Media reports suggest that the suspect killed himself after he was surrounded by the officials, according to the police.

What happened?

Police officials surrounded the white van on Sunday afternoon which they believed was driven by the gunman who had open-fired at a Southern California ballroom dance studio. That incident killed 10 people and left at least 10 people wounded, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The police surrounded the van with the help of tactical vehicles and bomb squad trucks, upon opening the van they found a body which had fallen on the wheel and was later removed from the vehicle.

Where did this happen?

The suspect was found in Torrance, another community home to several Asian Americans, about 22 miles from the second location.

Here are the top 5 news developments which have taken place ever since this news:

The 72-year-old opened fire at a Chinese Lunar New Year party which was taking place at Monterey Park in California’s Los Angeles. When the police surrounded the van, they heard a gunshot from the van.

The officials have reviewed the surveillance video and still don’t know whether the suspect was targeting a particular group.

US President Joe Biden has ordered all US flags flown at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honour the victims of the mass shootings, according to a statement by the White House.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered for the two-day Lunar New Year Festival, during which the shooting took place.

In 2022, at least 647 incidents of mass shootings were recorded, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

